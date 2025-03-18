Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARY. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $680,000.

Angel Oak Income ETF stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

