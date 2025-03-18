Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,762 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 27,703 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $109,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after buying an additional 1,096,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $340,427,000 after buying an additional 638,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 320,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,561 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $231,529,000 after buying an additional 210,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 516,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after buying an additional 204,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

