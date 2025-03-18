iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,320 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 10.9% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $91,122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,283,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 358,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

