iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,320 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 10.9% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $91,122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,283,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 358,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.