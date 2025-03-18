Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 322.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 245,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM opened at $220.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.77 and a 200 day moving average of $235.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.91 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $387,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 211,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,006,827.16. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total transaction of $2,053,206.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,425,654.72. The trade was a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,553 shares of company stock worth $71,956,546. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

