Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF makes up 4.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC owned about 6.23% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2,576.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $419.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $83.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.4041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

