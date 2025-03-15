Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 194,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Patriot One Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.
Patriot One Technologies Company Profile
Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.
