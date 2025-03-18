Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 195 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQFree Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 1.9 %

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.09.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

