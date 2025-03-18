Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

