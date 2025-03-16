iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 32.5% in February

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 273,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,040. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 301,684 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 60,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 579,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 141,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,391 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

