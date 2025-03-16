Short Interest in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Increases By 72.2%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 964,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Alpha Teknova Stock Up 7.3 %

TKNO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 146,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.30%. Analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth about $9,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alpha Teknova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Alpha Teknova by 472.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 209,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Teknova by 24.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares during the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

