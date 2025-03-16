SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.82 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10). 6,181,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 4,001,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

SolGold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

