Vestcor Inc Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Gartner by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.63.

Gartner Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE IT opened at $457.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $507.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.44. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

