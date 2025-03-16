Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centuri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Centuri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Centuri by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centuri by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Centuri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

NYSE CTRI opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.06. Centuri has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

