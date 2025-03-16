Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – March 13th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, AltC Acquisition, and CervoMed are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares issued by companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from a few hundred million up to around two billion dollars. They often present higher growth potential but also come with increased volatility and risk compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 196,454,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,091,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 107,162,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,949,602. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,433,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,217,594. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,389,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

CervoMed (CRVO)

CervoMed Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

NASDAQ:CRVO traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,875,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. CervoMed has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $26.38.

