Vestcor Inc Boosts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 175.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2,457.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $198.09 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $239.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.97 and a 200 day moving average of $213.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,640.24. The trade was a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $508,157.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,475.67. The trade was a 14.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

