Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

PSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $18.00 price target on Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

