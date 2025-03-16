Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 63.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 266,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 103,659 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its stake in Infosys by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Infosys by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 128,457 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Infosys Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE INFY opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

