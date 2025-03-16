Space Stocks To Follow Today – March 13th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Eaton are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to the publicly traded equities of companies involved in the exploration, development, and commercialization of space technology and assets. These stocks give investors exposure to industries such as satellite communications, launch services, and other space-related technologies that are at the forefront of the emerging space economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,051,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,786,592. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.48. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.03 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $504.51. 3,007,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,766. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $518.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.97 and a 200-day moving average of $466.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.40. 2,801,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,711. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

