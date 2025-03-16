Harbour Investments Inc. Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $35.79 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.