Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.87 and a 200 day moving average of $242.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

