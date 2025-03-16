Ascent Capital Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ascent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $188.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.20. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

