Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIMGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shimmick

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Shimmick by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 141,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ SHIM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.71. 558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,680. Shimmick has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $103.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. Shimmick had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 355.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shimmick will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shimmick Company Profile

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

