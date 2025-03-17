Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,351 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $467.07 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

