Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $81.05 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises about 1.3% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $81,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

