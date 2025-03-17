Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,647 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 259,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

