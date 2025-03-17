Yardley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $146.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

