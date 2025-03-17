Asana (ASAN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Asana (NYSE: ASAN):

3/12/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Asana had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $2,964,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,682,825.84. This trade represents a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,300 shares of company stock worth $15,161,068. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Asana by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Asana by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

