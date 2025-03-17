Asana (ASAN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Asana (NYSE: ASAN):
- 3/12/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – Asana had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of ASAN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $2,964,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,682,825.84. This trade represents a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,300 shares of company stock worth $15,161,068. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
