CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,940,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 2,044,579 shares.The stock last traded at $1.90 and had previously closed at $1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CIG. HSBC cut shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CEMIG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIG

CEMIG Price Performance

CEMIG Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.30.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.