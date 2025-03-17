ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ROHM Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. ROHM has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.