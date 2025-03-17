Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $355.55 and last traded at $354.39. Approximately 937,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,440,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.31.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $352.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

