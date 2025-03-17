PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.3 %

PFXNZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

About PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

