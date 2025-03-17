Itaú Unibanco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 706% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,629 call options.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.24. 18,251,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,317,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

