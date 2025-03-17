Best Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 17th

Walmart, Eli Lilly and Company, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks are influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and overall industry trends, making them a unique segment of the broader equity market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,781,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,814,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.80. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $702.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $8.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $821.75. 1,083,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $830.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $842.50. The company has a market cap of $779.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $9.14 on Monday, reaching $497.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,395. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $455.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.36 and its 200 day moving average is $549.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

