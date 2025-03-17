Avalon Trust Co Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 791.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 964.0% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 789.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 532,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after buying an additional 472,477 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 833.0% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.6 %

Lam Research stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

