Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,904 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $41,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in SEA by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 10,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in SEA by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,821 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in SEA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $127.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.11. Sea Limited has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.