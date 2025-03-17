Insider Selling: QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Insider Sells 630 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QCRH stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,560. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in QCR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in QCR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in QCR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

