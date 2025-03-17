Facet Wealth Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,469,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,382,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 105,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 21,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE CMG opened at $50.12 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

