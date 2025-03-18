CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CXApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CXApp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in CXApp by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CXApp by 59,992.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CXApp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

CXApp Price Performance

CXAI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 79,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,349. CXApp has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

