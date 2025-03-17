Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

IWP opened at $118.60 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.29.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

