Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,942,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,369,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,800,000. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,737,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,255,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $110.37 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $97.82 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.50.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.