Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,266 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 370,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $105.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $109.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

