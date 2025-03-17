Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Down 41.2% in February

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 62,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Chijet Motor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CJET opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. Chijet Motor has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $718.56.

Institutional Trading of Chijet Motor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chijet Motor stock. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.44% of Chijet Motor worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

