GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 165,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 98,646 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 136,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

