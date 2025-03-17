Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 41.2% in February

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Maximize Your Dividends With These 3 High-Yield ETFs
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised for a Strong Comeback
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Meta Platforms: Can LLaMA Drive Long-Term Stock Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.