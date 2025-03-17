Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 41.2% in February

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

