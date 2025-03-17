Glenview Trust co Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

