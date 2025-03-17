Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

