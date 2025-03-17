Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.3% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $105,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $218.61 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.88 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

