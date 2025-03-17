Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Down 26.1% in February

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at Texas Community Bancshares

In other Texas Community Bancshares news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $42,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,975. The trade was a 3.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Texas Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of -0.01. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is -22.54%.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.