Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TT opened at $348.48 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $286.32 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

