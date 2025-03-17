Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $7.49 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,778 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHR opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

